Lakers ride out the Storm with friendly win

Craigavon Lakers played the South West Storm in their second friendly of the year.

This was the first time the Lakers had ever played the Storm so they really didn't know what to expect.

Their starting five was Mark Finney, Connor Browne, Colin Shields, Dean Owen and Ciaràn Bradley.

The first quarter went pretty slowly with both teams just feeling each other out to see who the main threats were, with a couple of points here and there.

The second quarter was more fast paced - the Lakers wanted to make the Storm play at their pace and their style of play. As a result the Lakers pulled ahead 14-6.

However, the third quarter was not a good one for the Lakers. They let their defence slip and nothing seemed to want to go in the basket. Therefore, the Storm managed to tie the game 14-14.

The guys knew what they needed to do in the fourth quarter. Their coach told them to go out and give it everything they had left to try and win this game.

They did exactly that - the fourth quarter was definitely their best, scoring most of their points and everything on the defensive end was working perfectly. The Lakers ended up winning 30-14.

It was a brilliant night for the Craigavon side, who look forward to meeting the Storm again in the Northern Ireland Wheelchair Basketball League.

Their next game is with the Bangor Bulls wheelchair basketball club on July 27 at South Lake Leisure Centre.