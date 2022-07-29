Magheralin's Wiffen into 400m final at Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen got his Commonwealth Games underway this morning with an outstanding swim in the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham.

Wiffen, from Magheralin, was first up in the 400m Freestyle Heat.

Swimming in heat two, the 21-year-old broke his own Irish Record of 3:48.75, touching in first place in 3:47.43.

After three heats, Wiffen was the fastest performer and advances to this evening’s Final (7pm) as the top seed.

His final gets underway at 7.07pm.