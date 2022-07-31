Lurgan A go for the treble

Lurgan A 87 Falls A 60

Lurgan A entertained famous Private Greens Club Falls in the quarter-final of the Irish Intermediate Cup last Saturday in Lurgan Park and won by a sensational 27 shots.

The home side got off to a tentative start and found themselves 8 shots down after 5 ends. Of particular concern was Rink 4 where Sam McCombes’ four were 3-13 down.

Over the next 5 ends Lurgan settled down with Ronan Cregan’s and Alan Roberts’ rinks up 19 shots between them which compensated for the other 2 rinks being 12 down.

At 15 ends Lurgan had stretched their lead to 13 shots (63-50) and over the remainder of the game Cregan and Roberts maintained their leads with Sam McCombes completing a remarkable comeback to finish 1 shot up at 22-21. John Gilliland also came from behind scoring 8 shots to 1 to finish ahead by 21-16.

This was a superb victory for Lurgan A with all four rinks finishing up.

They will now face Ballywalter, also from the Private Greens League, in the semi-final on 13th August at a neutral venue.

Lurgan have also reached the final of the NIBA Intermediate Cup. They will play Banbridge B on 24th August under the floodlights at Balmoral.

P McGrail, L Donaldson, N Hamilton, J Gilliland 21 v J Frazer 16

R McClune, D McCabrey, H Cosgrove, A Roberts 23 v C McCall 12

I Mitchell, J McCullough, A Briggs, R Cregan 21 v M Morgan 11

N Sloan, P Ruffold, P Dew, S McCombes 22 v G McGettrick 21