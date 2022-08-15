Lurgan Ladies excel at NIWBA Championships

On Tuesday morning on the magnificent Newcastle Green, Irene Cunningham, Genny Lyttle, Jennifer McVeigh and Eileen Robson, skip put up a fine show and outclassed the Dungannon Senior Four.

Always ahead, the Lurgan won handsomely by 20-8 and were crowned the NIWBA Senior Four 2022 Champions.

Against a Markethill Team skipped by Laura Cassells, Wednesday morning's Fours Final was a much closer affair for Christine Ruffold, Jennifer McVeigh, Doreen Whelan and Eileen Robson, skip, that resulted in a nail biting finish.

Going into the last end the Lurgan Four were 1 shot down with the end going to a measure in Lurgan's favour - 19-19 and going to a tied end.

Jennifer delivered two super bowls right onto the jack and then Doreen got round behind the jack for safety.

It was Eileen's turn to bowl the last two Lurgan bowls and she brilliantly drew another shot for a fabulous and memorable 22-19 win the Lurgan Four to claim the NIWBA Fours 2022 Championship.

Eileen finished runner-up in the Singles Championship facing Pauline Beattie.

Congratulations from all at LBC to the Lurgan Ladies contingent who excelled at the Championships this week in beautiful Med weather. We are all very proud of you all and wish you all the very best in the Senior Fours and Fours in the IWBA Championships on September 3-4 at the Pickie Club, Bangor.