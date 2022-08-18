Lurgan A maintains top of the league position

Lurgan A 99 (6) Portadown 58 (1)

Last Saturday in glorious sunshine Lurgan entertained Portadown at Lurgan Park. The home side needed a win to keep their title hopes on track while the visitors were looking for points to help them avoid relegation.

On Rink 1 Dick McClune, Peter Ruffold, Declan McCabrey and Harry Cosgrove faced Billy Robinson. Harry Cosgrove was standing in for Alan Roberts and what a performance his rink put up. Never behind in the whole game, the rink ran out convincing winners 35-10.

The Lurgan four on Rink 2, Peter McGrail, Luke Donaldson, Nigel Hamilton and John Gilliland had an off day against Billy Martin. A slow start saw them trailing by 8 shots (3-11) at the 5th end mark. Things did not improve at the 10th and 15th ends with them eventually running out to an 11-shot defeat and a 13-24 loss.

On Rink 3 Ivor Mitchell, Jeff McCullough, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan were drawn against the experienced Eric McCartney. The home four, like their counterparts on Rink 1, led from start to finish but were unable to match their high score. Winning 5 more ends than their opposition they ran out comfortable 6-shot winners by 19-13.

Neil Sloan, Iain Ferguson, Peter Dew and Sam McCombes played K Mulholland on Rink 4. This was a reasonably close game for the first 10 ends with Lurgan leading 14-10 but then the home rink went into overdrive winning 10 of the remaining 11 ends to crush the opposition 32-11.

This week is a big one for the Lurgan A team – a trip to Larne on Thursday to play Curran their nearest challengers for the league and then on Saturday to face Ballywalter in the semi-final of the Irish Intermediate Cup at Belmont in East Belfast. A win in both would be a big step forward towards the treble.