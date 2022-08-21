10th anniversary showcases stamina of Craigavon City Parkrun

Over 200 runners and volunteers turned out on Saturday 13 August to mark the 10th anniversary since this hugely popular free running event was first introduced to Craigavon City Park.

Some 74,000 people have walked, jogged or ran the 5k course around Craigavon City Park over the past decade.

To mark the occasion, Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Tim McClelland came along to meet the runners as well as thank the volunteers for their unstinting commitment to organising the weekly event and playing a key role in building healthier communities in the borough.

Speaking after all runners had crossed the finish line and were enjoying refreshments, Councillor McClelland said, “It’s a pleasure to gather with you here today to mark this milestone anniversary. Craigavon City Parkrun has gone from strength to strength over the years as participant numbers show.

“I commend the volunteers who turn up every Saturday and welcome runners of all ages and abilities. Some of today’s participants tell me that the parkrun not only helps improve their physical fitness and mental health, but also makes them feel more connected to other people in their community.

"Both the Department for Communities Neighbourhood Renewal Unit and the Southern Health and Social Care Trust merit a mention for funding the initial set-up costs of this parkrun.

"I am confident that this event will continue to attract new runners for many years to come.”

Clare Drummy, Physical Activity Lead at the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, added: “The Trust is delighted to support parkrun, a fabulous initiative that has helped so many people to be active. Parkrun is for everyone irrespective of whether you are an elite runner or new to walking or running, you get a warm and friendly welcome.

"I would like to pay particular tribute to all the wonderful volunteers who work each week tirelessly, come hail or shine, to make it all happen. Without the volunteers, parkrun would not happen. We hope to continue supporting this fabulous initiative that has changed many people’s lives across the ABC council area.”

New runners and walkers are welcome to join in future parkruns at Craigavon City Park every Saturday at 9.30am. No registration is required. For further information, visit parkrun.org.uk/citypark