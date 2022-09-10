So near and yet so far

Ballymena Senior 4 16 Lurgan Senior Four 14

Last Friday Alan Briggs, Peter Dew, Ronan Cregan and Alan Roberts travelled to Cookstown to represent the Northern Ireland Bowling Association in the Semi-finals of the Irish National Championships.

On a very tricky green the Lurgan four got off to a slow start and at five ends found themselves 8-2 down against a strong Ballymena four. Over the next five ends the rink still struggled for consistency and could make no headway in the score to trail 13-5 at 10 ends.

Gradually over the second half of the game the Lurgan rink began to claw their way back into the game and went into the last end only one shot adrift 15-14.

Lying for game and holding 3 shots the Ballymena skip played a good bowl to push one of his own bowls in for shot. With his last bowl Alan Roberts trailed the jack but unfortunately too far and Ballymena won 16-14.

It was a tremendous achievement for the Lurgan rink only to fall short so close to the final.