Junior Sports Awards 2022 shortlist announced

The shortlist for this year’s Junior Sports Awards has been announced, with a multitude of sports clubs, inspirational volunteers and individuals recognised for their talent and achievement.

Some 62 nominations across eleven categories made it to the shortlist, illustrating that the ABC borough is a beacon of participative sporting excellence. The judging panel was overwhelmed by the number and exceptionally high standard of nominations.

Shortlisted nominees will join representatives from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and headline sponsor Manfreight Limited at Armagh City Hotel on Friday 14 October to celebrate their sporting achievements and hear the winners announced.

The shortlisted individuals, teams and clubs vying for the top spots include:

Volunteer Award sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council - Ben Robinson (Banbridge & Rathfriland Karate Club), Hannah Brownlee (Portadown Ladies Hockey Club) and Kate Crilly (St Brenda’s Camogie Club, Ballymacnab).

Junior School Team of the Year sponsored by Armagh Sports and Trophies - St Patrick’s Grammar School, Armagh Year 8 Basketball Team, Armagh Christian Brothers Primary School Gaelic Football Team, St Francis Primary School P6/P7 Girls Gaelic Football Team, Clounagh Junior High School Year 8 Girls Football Team, Royal School Armagh U14 Girls Hockey Team, Clounagh Junior High School Year 8 Netball Team, Banbridge Academy Medallion U15 Rugby Team, Ballydown Primary School Boys Table Tennis Team and Ballydown Primary School Girls Table Tennis Team.

Junior Club Team of the Year sponsored by Manfreight Limited - Hanover Football Club Youth Academy All Stars, Clann Eireann GAC U15 Boys Gaelic Football Team, Clann na Banna CLG U15 Girls Gaelic Football Team, Portadown Men’s Hockey Club U15 Team and Portadown Ladies Hockey Club U15 Team.

Junior Male of the Year sponsored by Moss Construction - Joe Duggan Owen (Athletics), Josh Cunningham (Basketball), Lochlainn Beagan (Boxing), Ben Dickson (Table Tennis) and Mark Duke (Tae Kwon Do).

Junior Female of the Year sponsored by Donaghy’s Shoefair Sports - Juliana Hayes (Athletics), Cassie Henderson (Boxing), Aoife McDonald (Gaelic Football & Netball), Estella Volkoff (Gymnastics), Scarlett Taylor (Hockey), Leah Jacobs (Swimming) and Katie Leslie (Table Tennis).

Youth School Team of the Year sponsored by Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council - Banbridge Academy 1st XI Boys Hockey Team, Royal School Armagh 2nd XI Girls Hockey Team, Banbridge Academy U19 Girls Table Tennis Team and Portadown College U18 Boys Volleyball Team.

Youth Club Team of the Year sponsored by McKeever Sports - St Brenda’s Camogie Club, Ballymacnab U16 Team, St Mary’s GAC, Aghagallon Minor Gaelic Football Team and Ballyhegan Davitts GAC U16.5 Girls Gaelic Football team.

School Coach of the Year sponsored by Sport Northern Ireland - Niamh Coleman (St Francis Primary School, Lurgan – Gaelic Football), Simon Jess (Banbridge Academy - Boys Hockey) and William Moore (Royal School Armagh - Girls Hockey).

Club Coach of the Year sponsored by Sport Northern Ireland - Mark Hayes (Armagh Athletic Club), Jason McKay (Banbridge Amateur Boxing Club), Mark Traynor (St Brenda’s Camogie Club, Ballymacnab & Keady Hurling Club), Jonny Harpur (Portadown Men’s Hockey Club), Suzanne Evans (Portadown Ladies Hockey Club) and Kevin Broderick (Banbridge & Rathfriland Hockey Club).

Youth Male of the Year sponsored by Total Hockey - Charlie Rowe (Hockey), Arlen Steenson (Karate), Brian Hamilton (Motorcycling), Michael Burnett (Rugby & Gaelic Football), Adam Wilson (Swimming) and Jake Duke (Tae Kwon Do).

Youth Female of the Year sponsored by Manfreight Limited - Kathryn Morton (Archery), Katie Graham (Athletics - Cross Country), Orlagh Leer (Athletics - Track & Field), Laura Comer (Badminton), Katie McComiskey (Camogie), Zoe Lindsay (Cycling), Caitlin McCormack (Gaelic Football), Annie Cunningham (Hockey & Cricket), Hannah Rose Grady (Karate), Alana Burns-Atkin (Swimming) and Aleyah Peniero (Table Tennis).