Lurgan man Colin Treanor set for London run

Former Clan Na Gael player Colin Treanor (front row centre) currently watches his son James play for the O'Donovan Rossa club in Belfast.

The former Lurgan resident, who lined out for the Blues along with Diarmuid Marsden and Barry O'Hagan, at 48 is ready for yet another marathon - this time its London's gruelling course this Sunday.

Colin, who was known for his athleticism on the field of play and a no-nonsense approach to both training and dedication - will dust himself down after Sunday to train for the New York Marathon in March as he looks to add to a growing list of courses completed.

The former Pinebank resident comes from good stock. His dad, Danny Treanor, was once described by the famous Harry McGarry as "possibly Clan Na Gael's best ever player".

Danny had a glittering underage career with St Paul's School and the Clans, before winning a Minor Ulster title with Armagh and making his senior debut with the county at just 17.

He then had a successful time with Lurgan Celtic before winning the Armagh club player of the year, lining out for Eire Og aged 36.

It is no coincidence that Colin has a lot in his legs.

He said: "I will always look back on my days with the Clan's as very special times, and although I'm living in Belfast while keeping an eye on James's progress with Rossa, there is always the interest with what is happening in Lurgan."

Colin Treanor is ready for London.

"It's a tough course but hopefully all the training will be worth it," he said. "Doing the Dublin event last year was a challenge so hopefully the March target of New York will be reached."

Young James Treanor it has been said also has "a turn of foot". Maybe in a futuristic transfer market the West Belfast youngster can wear the same colours as his dad and grandad.

But, for now, it's 'London calling' for Colin!

