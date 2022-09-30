Veterans’ Final success for Lurgan Pairing

I Mitchell/H Cosgrove 18 D Tumilty/D Breen 13

There was more success last Friday afternoon when Ivor Mitchell and Harry Cosgrove succeeded in lifting the Thornton Pairs Trophy when they won 18-13 against Dunbarton’s Danny Tumilty and Dessie Breen.

Tumilty and Breen took an early slight lead in a tight start to go 4-3 ahead after 5 ends. Mitchell and Cosgrove weren’t for taking things easy and claimed 6 shots off the next 3 ends to lead 9-7. Another 5 shots off the 11th and 12th ends extended the Lurgan two’s lead 14-8.

Winning four out of the last 6 ends took Mitchell and Cosgrove through to a fantastic 18-13 win for them to be NIVBL Thornton Pairs 2022 Champions and to complete an historic day for Lurgan BC.