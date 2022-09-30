Veterans’ Final success for Lurgan Pairing

Harry Cosgrove and Ivor Mitchell being presented with the Thornton Pairs Trophy by Billy Clingan, 2022 President of the Northern Ireland Veteran's Bowling League at the Forth River Club, Belfast

Friday 30 September 2022 7:00

I Mitchell/H Cosgrove 18 D Tumilty/D Breen 13

There was more success last Friday afternoon when Ivor Mitchell and Harry Cosgrove succeeded in lifting the Thornton Pairs Trophy when they won 18-13 against Dunbarton’s Danny Tumilty and Dessie Breen.

Tumilty and Breen took an early slight lead in a tight start to go 4-3 ahead after 5 ends. Mitchell and Cosgrove weren’t for taking things easy and claimed 6 shots off the next 3 ends to lead 9-7. Another 5 shots off the 11th and 12th ends extended the Lurgan two’s lead 14-8.

Winning four out of the last 6 ends took Mitchell and Cosgrove through to a fantastic 18-13 win for them to be NIVBL Thornton Pairs 2022 Champions and to complete an historic day for Lurgan BC.

