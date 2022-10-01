Trophies galore for the Lurgan bowlers

What a fantastic end to the season it was for the Lurgan Veterans when they won no less than three cups during the NIVBL Finals Day at the Forth River Club, North Belfast last Friday with Lurgan 1 adding to their Section 4 win a few weeks ago and bringing the overall total to nine for the Lurgan Club – the Club’s best season in living memory!

Prior to the day’s matches all the bowlers present stood while Sam McCombes paid a glowing tribute to the late Bobby Boness; especially his passionate promotion of NIVBL’s chosen charity - the Daisy Lodge (Cancer Fund for Children) in the Lurgan Club and beyond. He extended his heartfelt sympathy to his wife and family and this was followed by the bowlers standing for a minute’s silence in memory of Bobby.

Lurgan 1 and Lurgan 2 for first in action on the Green at the early time of 10 o’clock playing Belmont and Hilden for the Thornton Cup and the Stevenson Cup respectively.

The Lurgan 1 side got off to a brilliant start with Ivor Mitchell, Eamonn Quinn, Declan McCabrey and Harry Cosgrove going 9-1 up after 9 ends and Robert Kennedy, Peter Ruffold, Peter Dew and Alan Briggs matching them with an 11-4 lead at the same stage.

Davy Hamilton’s Belmont rink challenged Cosgrove’s over the next 5 ends to square at 11-11 but Cosgrove inspired his team to take 5 shots off the last 3 ends to win well by 16-11.

On the adjacent rink Briggs and his men soon took an early after the 3rd end and dominated for the reminder of the match. Leading 11-4 at the halfway stage, they put the Belmont rink out of sight claiming an incredible 13 shots of the next 4 ends to fly ahead by 23-4 after the 13th end.

Having taken just 2 shots off the next 2 ends the Belmont rink conceded with Alan Briggs’ rink returning an excellent 25-6 win; ably assisted by Harry Cosgrove’s 16-11 victory to win the Thornton Cup by a massive 41-17.

At the same time Lurgan 2 were facing Hilden on Rinks 1 and 2 seeking to win the Stevenson Cup.

Stewart Martin, Mike Parr, Nigel Hamilton and Billy Strain were holding their own at 3-3 on Rink 1 against Michael Bunting’s rink but he and his men gained control to lead 11-3 at the midpoint and went further ahead to run out 21-7; but with things running close overall Strain’s rink did well to win 2 necessary shots on the last 2 ends and seal the match.

Mel Hamilton, Stanley Watson, Dick McClune and Sam McCombes burst into a 10-2 lead after 5 ends facing D Harron’s rink but dropped a 4-shot on the next followed by a single shot on the 7th end for the opposition to close to 11-7. McCombe’s rink struck back to dominate the second half aided by them taking 22 shots off the next 9 ends to unassailably lead 31-9 going into the last end.

McCombes’ rink was in a commanding and match-winning position and were lying 4 shots to ensure an overall victory but Harron took a chance and fired with his last bowl to lift the jack to the back of the head and to claim 5 shots to reduce the Lurgan four’s win to 31-14.

Lurgan 2 won by 3 shots overall to lift the Stevenson Cup – the second one of the day for the Lurgan Veterans.