Colin runs London Marathon in personal best
Wednesday 5 October 2022 7:00

Lurgan man Colin Treanor broke his personal best record in Sunday's London Marathon and will now set his sights on the New York event later in the year.

The former Derryhirk United and Clan Na Gael player has now thrown his weight behind the O Donovan Rossa club in Belfast, where his son James is learning the game.

Colin, who hails from Pinebank, now resides in the Blacks Road district, and at 48 is still exceptionally fit - which will be no surprise to those who remember him from his days in the Mid Ulster League and at Davitt Park.

