Kings Park pupil helps launch cross country league

Local pupil Emilee White, from Kings Park Primary School, helped officially launch this year’s Athletics NI Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League at Portstewart Strand.

Marking the twelfth consecutive year of the Flahavan’s Porridge sponsorship, the league which is expected to attract approximately 4,500 competitors from over 200 schools across Northern Ireland will bring together young runners aged between 9 and 12 years old.

The format for the 2022-2023 league will return to its former glory, with three rounds taking place across the six regions in Northern Ireland, after previously being reduced following the COVID-19 pandemic. The first of the rounds are due to take place on Friday 7th October at Portadown Rugby Club, with schools competing in two out of the three rounds to qualify for the final in February 2023.

This year, Athletics NI has a new ambassador on board who is no stranger to competitive running. Nick Griggs, from County Tyrone will take on the role, following his winning performance at the 2021 U20 European 3000m championships, at the age of just 16. Nick also holds many U18 and U20 Irish records for middle distance events, breaking the European U20 indoor mile record in February of this year.

Nick joined the young athletes at the launch to give his words of advice and encouragement for the upcoming league.

“As a young athlete myself, I know first-hand, the work that goes into progressing in this field, but I am confident that the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League has the best upcoming talent in Northern Ireland and many of the athletes will have an exciting career in athletics ahead of them,” he said.

“My advice for the competitors would be to stay focused on achieving your goals and keep striving to be the best you can be. A healthy balanced diet is also extremely important in competitive sport and the young athletes are lucky to have delicious Flahavan’s products on hand to keep them fuelled as they progress throughout the league.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing the talent that the league has to bring and getting to know each of the competitors as they progress.”

Speaking about the continuing sponsorship and relationship with Athletics NI, Alice Quirke Brand Manager for Flahavan’s, added: “As we move into our twelfth year of sponsorship with Athletics NI, we look forward to seeing the new squad of rising stars progress throughout the league.”

“The competition continues to be a focal point for Flahavan’s, as we continue with our commitment to fuelling young athletes across Northern Ireland and helping them progress in their sporting careers. “

“The entire team at Flahavan’s wishes the young athlete’s good luck as they take part in this new challenge, which we are confident will be the first step in an exciting sporting career for many.”

Shauna Bratten, Marketing & Events Manager at Athletics NI explained the importance of having an ambassador on board.

She said, “We are delighted to have Nick on board as our ambassador for the squad this year. He is a wonderful role model for young athletes, particularly as he himself has participated in many school and club athletic initiatives over the years. We have every confidence that the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League will uncover more up and coming talent that can follow in Nick’s footsteps as he continues to progress to senior success.”

For further information on taking part in the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League, contact the Athletics NI office on info@athleticsni.org or visit: https://athleticsni.org/Flahavans-Cross-Country

To find out more about Flahavan’s full range of products, visit www.flahavans.co.uk and how you can fuel your run with tasty recipes, follow @FlahavansUK on Twitter, or @Flahavans on Facebook and Instagram.