St Ronan's teacher praises 'Sport for Good' scheme

Olympic and Paralympic heroes and local sporting legends have teamed up with Lidl Northern Ireland to launch this year’s Sport for Good Schools Programme which, in partnership with children’s charity Youth Sport Trust, aims to promote positive mental health amongst secondary school pupils across Northern Ireland through sport.

The Lidl Northern Ireland Sport for Good Schools Programme is a mental health athlete mentorship programme with a dedicated focus on boosting young people’s social skills, self-esteem and body confidence through sports participation. The programme aims to address the needs of some 45% of young people here who said their mental health had deteriorated since the pandemic began.

More than 5,200 secondary school pupils from across 25 schools located in every county participated in the 2021/22 programme, including St. Ronan’s College, Portadown College and St. Catherine’s College in County Armagh.

Niamh Marley, Physical Education Teacher at St. Ronan’s College, said: "Mental health is an important part of our curriculum at St. Ronan’s College as we want to break down the stigma’s surrounding this topic and ensure that our students have access to the resources, they need to manage their mental health, both inside and outside of school.

“The Sport for Good Mental Health Athlete Mentorship programme was led by some of the region’s top sporting heroes, who really inspired our pupil’s helping them to boost their social skills and self-esteem through sports participation. It was a pleasure to watch the student’s confidence grow throughout the programme, especially seeing those who would not usually participate in group sports learn about the mental benefits of working out, even if this was going to the gym, or going for a run- there really was an opportunity for everyone to get involved.

“On behalf of the school community, I would like to express our thanks to the parent’s and local Lidl shoppers who voted for our school and would encourage you to get voting again this year as we would love to welcome the Lidl Sport for Good mentor’s back to St. Ronan’s.”

Lidl Northern Ireland shoppers in County Armagh can nominate their local secondary school to win a place on the Sport for Good programme, as well as £1,000 worth of brand-new sports equipment, when visiting their local Lidl store.

Feedback from the winning schools in 2021/2022 revealed that 83% of participants felt Lidl Northern Ireland’s programme boosted their overall confidence. Additional programme benefits included improved resilience and enjoyment of exercise as well as increased confidence to participate in future sport. All teachers participating in the programme also confirmed their commitment to making improvements to their school’s mental health curriculum as a result of the programme.

The Sport for Good Schools Programme is championed by six-time Paralympic gold medallist swimmer Bethany Firth OBE, 2022 Commonwealth Games and European Championship 1,500 metre silver medalist, Ciara Mageean, and Olympic gymnast, Rhys McClenaghan. The programme sees a series of mental health workshops delivered by a squad of specially trained NI sports stars, including Michael McKillop MBE and Shirley McCay MBE, who are appointed as the programme’s athlete mentors by the Youth Sport Trust.

Lidl Northern Ireland Sport for Good ambassador, Ciara Mageean said: “As a middle-distance runner competing at the highest level of international sport, I know how important it is to have a strong mindset and belief in myself to achieve my goals. It’s something I focus and work on every day.

"I’m proud to be an ambassador for Lidl Northern Ireland’s Sport for Good Schools Programme which is dedicated to supporting young people and improving mental health outcomes, particularly after the challenging times of the last few years”.

Joe Mooney, Senior Partnerships Manager for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said, “As part of our established Community Works initiative, the Sport for Good Schools Programme is designed to tackle the mental health challenges faced by our young people head on and we’re delighted to see the positive feedback in the programme evaluation which shows just how transformative the programme has been in its first year.

“We’re committed to building on the work we have done so far to ensure more school students are motivated to harness the physical and mental health benefits of sport, and look forward to working with our ambassadors and with the Youth Sport Trust as we actively reach into local communities to support young people across the region in a practical and meaningful way.”

Lidl Northern Ireland shoppers can nominate their local secondary school to win a place on the Sport for Good programme, as well as £1,000 worth of brand-new sports equipment, when visiting their local Lidl store and making a purchase to receive a qualifying Lidl receipt containing a 10-digit code. Receipt codes must then be submitted online along with the secondary school nomination for a chance to win. Entries can be made via the dedicated Sport for Good online entry form at lidl-ni.co.uk/lidl-community-works. The competition is open now until Sunday, October 16.