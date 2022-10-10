KP Snacks (NI) stumps up a grand for Donacloney Mill Cricket Club!

Cricket clubs across NI were given the chance to win £1000 as part of an exclusive NI-only competition organised by KP Snacks, official team partner of ‘The Hundred’ cricket competition.

And it was Donacloney Mill Cricket & Recreation Club that ran away with the prize!

Ricky Watts, Business Account Manager (Northern Ireland) for KP Snacks Ltd, proudly said: “Donacloney Mill Cricket Club bowled us away with their commitment to get younger generations involved in the game.

"With the £1,000, Donacloney plan to invest in their youth by purchasing new kit for the kids including helmets, bats, and pads. They also plan to buy additional coaching aids to help them continue to learn cricket skills in a safe and social environment.”

Pictured (back row) are Ricky Watts from KP Snacks (NI), Keith Ogle from Donacloney Mill Cricket Club and John Baxter from KP Snacks (NI), and (front row), youth club members, Haydn Ogle, Elliot Copeland, Harry Wilson and Idris Ogle.