Closing Day brings curtain down on a historic season for Lurgan club

Despite there not being a traditional end of season members’ bowling tournament due to the Lurgan Green not being maintained because of the Council staff’s industrial action, it did not deter a goodly number turning up for a barbecue and a light afternoon tea which was enjoyed by all.

Even with no bowling it was a great opportunity for some members to meet up, chat and catch up on one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s 109-year history.

The afternoon concluded with Mrs Irene Cunningham, 2022 Club President thanking all who had helped in any way to make the afternoon so enjoyable.

While reflecting on the past season she extended her heartiest congratulations to all the successful trophy winners on what had been a most memorable, exciting and enjoyable Presidential year for her and also the Club; her last outdoor duty being to lower the club flag to signal the season end.