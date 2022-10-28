Young athletes lead the way in Primary School Cross Country League

Young athletes were put through their paces at the first round of the 2022/2023 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League, which took place in the Antrim Forum.

Ciaran Smyth from St Francis Primary School, Lurgan and Rory Hull from Christian Brothers Primary School, Armagh came first and second respectively in the boys’ race.

First and second place in the girls’ race was Gemma Marsden from St Francis Primary School, Lurgan, and Faye Daly from Roan St Patrick’s Primary School, Dungannon, respectively.

Teams of six entered the girls’ and boys’ races and collected points for their school, with the top three teams and five individuals from each area set to take part in the final on the Friday 10th February 2023 at Mallusk Playing Fields.

The three qualifying boys’ schools were Bocombra Primary School, Craigavon, Kings Park Primary Lurgan, and Christian Brothers Primary School, Armagh whilst the three successful girls’ teams were from Kings Park Primary, Lurgan, Bocombra Primary, Craigavon and Moira Primary School.

The league was launched at the beginning of October with the help of Flahavan’s ambassador Nick Griggs, from County Tyrone. As the official 2022/2023 ambassador Nick will help inspire and educate the young runners taking part in the competition this year, passing on expert training tips to sharing the importance of a healthy diet and visiting participating primary schools.

After the final, the top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, which will include participating in 9 training sessions over the next 12 months to support the personal development of these talented young athletes.

For further information on the League, please contact the Athletics NI office on info@athleticsni.org or 028 9060 2707.

To learn more about Flahavan’s full range of products, and how you can fuel your run with tasty recipes, follow @FlahavansUK on Twitter, or @Flahavans on Facebook and Instagram.