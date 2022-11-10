Triumph for boxer Eoin after aunt's sad passing

A Lurgan boxer paid tribute to his aunt in the best possible way by becoming an all-Ireland champion last weekend.

Eoin McCarron, who boxes out of the Gilford club, won the Irish Senior Novice at 64kg – just days after sadly losing his aunt.

Eoin won his semi-final on Saturday before securing success in the final the very next day in what was an emotional week for the family.

Speaking to Your Lurgan, coach Bernard McComiskey, stated that Eoin worked hard to achieve the feat.

“It was fantastic for Eoin and he did exactly everything that we asked of him,” he said.

“He never missed training, worked hard and picked up all the information that was given to him.

“Eoin lost in the Ulster Novice to the same guy he beat in the All-Ireland final, so he learned from that loss and wanted to avenge it.

“He was up at the club the Wednesday night and stated that his aunt was going to pass away and I got a text saying that she sadly did the next day.

“I never asked him if he was going to go but he came to me on the Friday night and said he was ready and his family wanted him to take part.

“It was just a lovely ending to a sad week for the family but he certainly did them all proud.”

So, how far can Eoin go in the sport?

“He is still relatively young but he has a big future despite only taking it up a few years ago,” Bernard added.

“He would move up to 3x3 min rounds which would suit him, and to be honest, he fights with the same style as Barry McGuigan in the sense that he wants to control matches which his opponents don’t often like.

“We have 25 under 11’s and 35 over 11’s at the club, with 17 or 18 boxers who participate in competitions so it is a great set-up.

“Whilst I’m the Head Coach, we have seven or eight other coaches which makes it a team effort and everyone’s input is vital.

“Yes, I’m in Eoin’s corner during a match and he soaks up all the information, but he also listens to the advice and guidance by the other coaches which has been important.”