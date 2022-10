Donagh McKeown and Michael Scott take you through the week's biggest stories on Your Lurgan.

In this edition:

- Are Lurgan and Craigavon doing enough to promote themselves to tourists?

- Rail halt proposals for Craigavon come back on the agenda

- Michael gives his instant post-match reaction to Glenavon's defeat to Crusaders

- A look ahead to some of the big games in GAA

... plus much more!

Don't forget you can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Anchor.