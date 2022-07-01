PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Glenmore Manor, 150 Lough Road, Lurgan

Hannath Estate Agents are delighted to welcome to the market, Glenmore Manor, an 18th-century family manor house extending to over 4,400 sq ft on a 1.3-acre plot, set in such a prime location along the Lough Road.

Currently set up as a luxury holiday let and B&B, this period mansion has been lovingly restored and renovated by its proud owners, who have worked hard to retain many of its original features while also offering some more modern conveniences.

While Glenmore Manor already boasts magnificent surroundings, the couple have added many incredible additions throughout, such as a gazebo, the Sapphire walkway and Tuscan barbecue area.

The period property has a fascinating history. It was originally built in 1867 by local solicitor Seamus Adair, who worked for a number of the local merchants and mill owners. Adair built the home on 25 acres and commissioned fireplaces from internationally renowned Scottish architects, the Adams brothers, who also furnished numerous palaces across Europe.

The archetypal red brick exterior features classic bay windows and ornamental brickwork, in keeping with the Gothic revival movement that marked Victorian architecture. This decorative flare continues through the other features of the exterior, such as the ornate terracotta ridge tiles and decorative wooden trim. Sash windows and an elaborately designed porch complete the style.

The interior features a grand entrance hall, formal staircase and a dining room with open fireplaces and two drawing rooms. Every room has views of the surrounding gardens. The large kitchen is the heart of the home and this one perfectly marries old and new worlds together. It leads to the comfortable sunroom, looking into the indoor heated swimming pool, complete with sauna, hot tub and changing facilities.

The six large, refined bedrooms feature traditional decor, and most offer private or en suite bathrooms with garden views and four poster beds.

Other amenities include a 16-person function room, a guest lounge and a patio leading to mature gardens with the covered barbecue area, a pond and meditation hut. Two separate stables have been converted into two-bedroom apartments (available by separate negotiation).

Indeed when it featured on the BBC’s House of the Year programme back in January 2012, presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen described Glenmore Manor as “like your own hotel, with all the facilities just for you”.

A truly magnificent home that can only be fully appreciated upon internal inspection.