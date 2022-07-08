PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 20 Cherrywood, Lurgan

For sale: £235,000

Kingham Property Specialists are thrilled to present 20 Cherrywood, Lurgan.

Presenting for sale this impressive, detached family home measuring to 1600sqft and situated on this delightful, elevated corner site, ideally situated in a peaceful semi-rural setting of this recently constructed development.

Immaculately designed home inside and out with a striking contemporary finish with nothing to do once moving into this new home. With high quality fixtures and fittings throughout, homeowners are ensured the very best in comfortable and modern living.

A generous pink pebbled driveway welcomes you to this family home, offering an abundance of carparking

A stunning entrance hall greets you upon entering leading into the generous family lounge with log burner stove and sleeper.

At ground level the heart of the home is undoubtedly the beautiful L shaped kitchen which opens into the dining and sunroom area. This kitchen offers an extensive range of high and low-level olive-coloured units, an integrated dishwasher, fridge freezer and cooker and with its very own kitchen island. Separate utility room and ground floor WC.

A generous master bedroom with en-suite on the first floor and a further two large bedrooms & luxury 4 piece family bathroom with this stunning stand-alone bath taking centre stage.

Beautiful, enclosed lawn gardens surrounding this property ideal for children at play and entertaining.

Notable Features at Number 20

This property benefits from an extended sunroom extension

The original design of this home was for a 4 bedroom property but the owners choose the 3 bedroom option allowing for larger bedrooms and upstairs landing.

The Cherrywood development is located just off the highly sought after Cornakinnegar Road with superb road links that stretch to Belfast and beyond. With St.Teresa’s primary school and the coming soon new St Ronan’s, campus on your door step I can not think of a more family friendly location to settle down in,

Stunning homes in small developments in desirable locations do not come along too often, so early viewing is strongly encouraged to avoid disappointment.