Property of the Week: 76 Old Fort Lodge, Moyraverty

For sale: £165,000

Kingham Property Specialists are thrilled to introduce 76 Old Fort Lodge, Craigavon onto the open market for sale.

This stunning three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached family home (1278 Sq. Ft) comes to the market finished to a beautifully high standard ready to be loved and enjoyed by its new owners and offers that little bit extra.

Inside you will find this home is tastefully decorated, offering clean lines and contemporary finish with no expense spared by the current owner’s while creating this perfect first-time buyer property.

Generous accommodation comprising of:

A perfectly designed kitchen offering sleek worktops and solid units with integrated dishwasher, fitted oven and hob, LED under-cabinet lighting and plenty of room for family dining.

Separate ground floor Wc and utility room.

The family lounge with open granite fireplace with stone surrounded and bay window, the perfect place to relax and lie up with the family.

To the first floor three double bedrooms and this classic 4-piece family bathroom which completes this family home.

Outdoors you will just love this private rear garden with a perfect area for “Al fresco” dining and entertaining guests. Benefiting from being low maintenance and fully enclosed with this raised decking area, while the front garden is also fully enclosed offering lawn garden and stoned driveway.

Notable Features of “76”

CONVERTED GARAGE

Steel garage converted to outdoor games room and bar, with cavity insulation, plastered walls and ceilings, solid oak doors throughout, gas heating, wood burning stove, laminate flooring, recessed spot lighting, attic access point with fitted drop down ladder. French doors leading to decked patio area, Outdoor hot & cold water tap & electrical sockets. (Fixtures and fittings are not included and can be purchased separately).

The property also includes planning permission for a two-storey extension, ideal for those looking for a property they can extend in years to come.