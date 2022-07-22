Property of the week: 28 Hawthorne Avenue, Lurgan

For sale - £109,950

Kingham Property Specialist are delighted to offer, this amazing opportunity to purchase, this surprisingly spacious, mid terrace family home.

This property consists of:

Ground Floor

Kitchen/dining room

Back hallway

Lounge

Ground floor bedroom

Downstairs shower room

First Floor

A further 3 generous bedrooms

3 Piece family bathroom

Double glazed windows.

Gas heating, new boiler under warranty for 2 years

Offering a large front garden with a smaller no-maintenance rear garden all fully enclosed.

Perfect investment opportunity.

Contact our office to arrange your viewing