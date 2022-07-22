Property of the week: 28 Hawthorne Avenue, Lurgan

£300 fine for two counts of failing to produce insurance
For sale - £109,950
Kingham Property Specialist are delighted to offer, this amazing opportunity to purchase, this surprisingly spacious, mid terrace family home.
This property consists of:
Ground Floor
Kitchen/dining room
Back hallway
Lounge
Ground floor bedroom
Downstairs shower room
First Floor
A further 3 generous bedrooms
3 Piece family bathroom
Double glazed windows.
Gas heating, new boiler under warranty for 2 years
Offering a large front garden with a smaller no-maintenance rear garden all fully enclosed.
Perfect investment opportunity.
Contact our office to arrange your viewing