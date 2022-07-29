Property of the Week: 21 Market Street, Lurgan

21 Market Street, Lurgan, Craigavon

TO LET - £600 PCM

This week's Property of the Week is slightly different, in that we aren't going through the keyhole of someone's home, however if you're thinking of moving your business into a desirable High Street location in Lurgan, we might just have the place for you.

Kingham Property Specialists are presenting this amazing opportunity to rent this three-story town centre commercial premises with planning permission for residential accommodation.

The ground and first floors are in great condition but the third floor is in need of some renovations.

It also has the added benefit of being approved with full planning permission for four luxury apartments and one ground floor commercial unit.

The property also benefits from outside space, although this is not suitable for car parking.

Please contact Kerri from Kingham to discuss further on 028 3832 7686.