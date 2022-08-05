Property of the week: 63 Dicksons Wood, Moyraverty, Craigavon

The prestigious semi-detached home is only 2 years old and is finished to a high standard by the current owners, ready to move straight into.

With the eye-catching red brick, immaculate open plan lawn front garden and situated on this elevated site, this home has to be the one!

Accommodation consisting of:

Welcoming hallway with white and grey marble tiles.

Ground floor WC

Family lounge with multi burner stove.

Contemporary charcoal fully fitted kitchen with sleek worktops with dining area and offering integrated appliances and patio doors.

3 bedrooms, master bedroom en-suite to the first floor with modern 3-piece family bathroom.

Gas central Heating.

White PVC Double Glazed Windows.

Number 63 benefits from the most delightful sun filled fully enclosed lawn rear gardens.

Co-ownership Applications Accepted

Please note these homes are built with sustainable living and lower energy bills in mind with the following notable features.

KEY ENERGY EFFICIENCY FEATURES

- Woodburning stove

- Energy efficient natural gas fired central heating system

- Energy efficient home

- Excellent insulation

Centrally situated with superb leisure facilities at South Lake Leisure Centre, educational facilities, water sports activities offered at Craigavon Balancing Lakes all on it’s door step and excellent shopping facilities at the superb Rushmere Shopping Centre, Northern Ireland's premier shopping destination just a stone’s throw away.

The house which is situated in a stunning new development located in the heart of Craigavon is for sale at £144,950.

If you are interested, get in touch with Kingham Property Specialists (028 3834 8383).