Property of the week: 63 Dicksons Wood, Moyraverty, Craigavon

The prestigious semi-detached home is only 2 years old and is finished to a high standard by the current owners, ready to move straight into.
With the eye-catching red brick, immaculate open plan lawn front garden and situated on this elevated site, this home has to be the one!
Accommodation consisting of:
Co-ownership Applications Accepted
Please note these homes are built with sustainable living and lower energy bills in mind with the following notable features.
KEY ENERGY EFFICIENCY FEATURES
- Woodburning stove
- Energy efficient natural gas fired central heating system
- Energy efficient home
- Excellent insulation
Centrally situated with superb leisure facilities at South Lake Leisure Centre, educational facilities, water sports activities offered at Craigavon Balancing Lakes all on it’s door step and excellent shopping facilities at the superb Rushmere Shopping Centre, Northern Ireland's premier shopping destination just a stone’s throw away.
The house which is situated in a stunning new development located in the heart of Craigavon is for sale at £144,950.
If you are interested, get in touch with Kingham Property Specialists (028 3834 8383).