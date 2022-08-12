Property of the Week: 24 Larkfield Meadows, Moyraverty

24 Larkfield Meadows, Moyraverty, Craigavon

FOR SALE £149,950

Kingham Property Specialists are ecstatic to present for sale this most impressive, red brick extended four-bedroom semi-detached villa.

Perfectly placed, this unique property really needs to be seen to be fully appreciated.

The heart of this home is undoubtedly the kitchen and dining room with patio doors opening into the rear garden.

Accommodation comprises briefly of a welcoming entrance hallway which leads to a spacious reception room, kitchen & dining area offering patio doors opening into the back garden, utility room with an downstairs w/c and a ground floor bedroom with an ensuite. On the second floor, a white 4-piece family bathroom, 2 double bedrooms & a single.

This rear garden will leave you longing for long summer days. Offering an open lawn front garden with tarmac driveway.

Centrally situated with superb leisure facilities, educational facilities, water sports activities offered at Craigavon Balancing Lakes all on its doorstep and excellent shopping facilities at the superb Rushmere Shopping Centre, Northern Ireland's premier shopping destination.

This property must be viewed to be fully appreciated. Co-Ownership applications welcome.

Contact Kingham Property Services to arrange your viewing today - tel 028 3834 8383