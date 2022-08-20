Property of the Week: 3 Solitude Gardens, Lurgan

3 Solitude Demesne, Kilmore Road, Lurgan: asking price £595,000

Kingham Property Specialists are ecstatic to present for sale this stunning Georgian style period residence in the outskirts of Lurgan Town, situated on the highly prestigious, tree- lined Kilmore Road area of Lurgan.

This fine example of a red brick, double fronted detached residence dating back approximately 300 years in parts is sure to impress. Bursting with original features, it is situated on a private site offering mature, beautifully presented gardens with a wide variety of trees and shrubs.

Upon approaching the unique front door, you are offered a glimpse of its grandeur and style and the sheer size of this amazing home. Internally this home offers 6000 sqft (approx.) which is just flooded with light from the large original sash windows and high ceilings and it still retains many original period features with additions and improvements carried out over the years.

The living accommodation is expansive and consists of:

Large hallway with chequered flooring and beautiful working fireplace.

Library with original wooden flooring and bay windows.

Kitchen with sunroom , walk in larder/ pantry and oil AGA and leading onto large utility and side garden access.

Lounge

Dining Room

Ground floor WC

To the rear of the property stands a recent addition of a double garage suitable for to 2 cars with surrounding tarmac driveway. The double garage is fitted with plumbing and electrics to facilitate the easy addition of an above garage room if desired.

Upstairs the seven bedrooms are all good proportions, the master bedroom with spacious build in wardrobes and full en-suite bathroom with the addition of a balcony overlooking the side gardens.

There are stairs beside the main family bathroom to extensive storage space in the attic, which is partially floored.

Externally, to the front of this home, there is a large tarmac driveway, a garden laid in lawn and a wonderful selection of plants, shrubs and trees ensuring privacy. Accessed from the kitchen there is a private suntrap of a side garden which is a great place to enjoy some al fresco dining and spacious well-maintained lawns to the rear and side, providing great outdoor space for children to play.

Although benefiting from this peaceful setting, the property also enjoys ease of access to a broad range of amenities and attractions including Lurgan Golf Course on your doorstep, Lurgan Park and Lake & Brownlow House . A few minutes’ drive takes you to Moira Village, with the M1 motorway linking you to Lisburn & Belfast.

This family residence is a home to fall in love with, and you will be overcome once you sample its uniqueness and charm. As selling agents we may be slightly biased and emotional - we know the joys of living here as, at one time, this was our childhood home. We would love nothing more than to talk to any interested home movers and set up your viewing.

Current family's perspective:

“Solitude" has been a wonderful family home with many happy memories of children playing everywhere, inside and out, and peaceful times in the garden at the end of a long summer evening. It will be a huge wrench to leave but, with the family grown, it’s time to go. We have been good stewards and maintained the house very well. It's time for others to enjoy and look after "Solitude" now.

Number 3 Solitude Demesne may be the opportunity you cannot afford to miss!

Viewing Arrangements

To arrange a viewing or for further information please contact Kingham Property Specialists on 02838348383.