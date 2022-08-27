Property of the Week: 27F Carnreagh, Craigavon

27F Carnreagh, Craigavon: asking price £129,950
This delightful 3-bedroom semi-detached home is not to be missed! Move in ready and offering generous gardens, this home has everything any first-time buyer could want and more
The accommodation consisting of:
Centrally situated with superb leisure facilities at South Lake Leisure Centre, educational facilities, water sports activities offered at Craigavon Balancing Lakes on its doorstep and excellent shopping facilities at the superb Rushmere Shopping Centre Northern Ireland's premier shopping destination just a stone’s throw away.
This property must be viewed to be fully appreciated.
If you are interested, get in touch with Kingham Property Specialists (028 3834 8383).