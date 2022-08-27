Property of the Week: 27F Carnreagh, Craigavon

27F Carnreagh, Craigavon: asking price £129,950

This delightful 3-bedroom semi-detached home is not to be missed! Move in ready and offering generous gardens, this home has everything any first-time buyer could want and more

The accommodation consisting of:

Welcoming Entrance Hallway with ground floor Wc.

Shaker style kitchen & dining room offering patio doors opening into the back garden. Family lounge with pine fireplace and open fire.

Three Spacious Bedrooms.

3 Piece Family Bathroom Suite.

Situated on this corner site and large tarmac driveway, plenty of room for cars to park.

Centrally situated with superb leisure facilities at South Lake Leisure Centre, educational facilities, water sports activities offered at Craigavon Balancing Lakes on its doorstep and excellent shopping facilities at the superb Rushmere Shopping Centre Northern Ireland's premier shopping destination just a stone’s throw away.

This property must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

If you are interested, get in touch with Kingham Property Specialists (028 3834 8383).