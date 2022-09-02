Property of the Week: 10 Fox's Hill, Lurgan

10 Fox's Hill, Lurgan, Craigavon

FOR SALE £187,500

Perfectly placed, this unique semi-detached bungalow is a welcome addition to the market.

Extending to over 1250sqft of generous accommodation it really needs to be seen to fully appreciate all this home has to offer.

Number 10 enjoys a truly delightful setting in a cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after Fox’s development, just off the much-loved Tannaghmore North area of Lurgan.

Generous accommodation as follows:

Hall - 20' 9'' x 6' 6'' (6.33m x 1.98m)

Entrance via PVC door. Tile flooring. Double panel radiator.

Living Room - 17' 9'' x 17' 2'' (5.42m x 5.22m)

Wood flooring. Feature fireplace. Double panel radiator.

Kitchen/Diner - 14' 8'' x 17' 3'' (4.47m x 5.25m)

Wood flooring. Array of high- and low-level units. Double panel radiator.

Utility room - 9' 2'' x 6' 10'' (2.79m x 2.08m)

Wood flooring. Plumbed for washing machine & dishwasher. Access to rear. Single panel radiator.

Master bedroom - 12' 0'' x 17' 1'' (3.65m x 5.20m)

Wood flooring. Single panel radiator.

En-suite - 2' 10'' x 9' 1'' (0.87m x 2.76m)

Wood flooring. Toilet & wash hand basin. Glass enclosed shower. Single panel radiator.

Bedroom 2 - 14' 7'' x 8' 11'' (4.45m x 2.73m)

Wood flooring. Built in wardrobes. Single panel radiator.

Bedroom 3 - 14' 0'' x 9' 3'' (4.26m x 2.83m)

Wood flooring. Single panel radiator.

Bathroom - 7' 3'' x 5' 7'' (2.22m x 1.69m)

Tile flooring. Partially tiled walls. Three-piece bathroom suite. Double panel radiator.

Externally this corner site offers fully open plan lawn gardens with a tarmac driveway with a fully enclosed impressive rear garden perfect for entertaining and children at play

This is a home to fall in love with - It is different, and it is beautiful, matching its quality inside is its fantastic gardens outside. It is all that you could ever want from a home and a little more.

For those discerning purchasers seeking a quality residence, in a very convenient setting, this is one to be viewed and not to be missed.

Private appointments only contact our office to arrange your viewing today.

Number 10 enjoys ease of access to a broad range of amenities and attractions including the Lurgan Golf Course, Lurgan Park, first class local schools, Tannaghmore Primary and St Ronan’s & The M1 Motorway Network.