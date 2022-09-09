Property of the Week: 4 Annesborough Mews, Lurgan

4 Annesborough Mews, Lurgan, Craigavon

FOR SALE £147,500

Introducing 4 Annesborough Mews, Lurgan. Kingham Property Specialists are thrilled to present for sale this eye-catching semi-detached family home located in the delightful cul-de-sac just off the Lough Road, Lurgan.

A bright entrance hall leads into a spacious family lounge boasting a sandstone fireplace with gas fire and double aspect windows completing the internal layout. The additional second reception room is perfect as a home office or children’s playroom.

The heart of this home is undoubtedly the sun filled open plan kitchen & dining room. This perfectly designed fully fitted kitchen with built in appliances is practical and ideal for family living complete with separate utility room and ground floor Wc.

On the first floor you will find 3 generous bedrooms, master bedroom offering en-suite. Complemented further by a three-piece family bathroom suite.

Externally the front garden is open plan mature lawn with tarmac driveway. To the rear this private mature garden offers patio area most certainly designed with outdoor living and entertaining in mind.

Although benefiting from this peaceful cul-de-sac the property also enjoys ease of access to a broad range of amenities and attractions including the nature reserve Oxford Island which is famed for its peaceful nature trails, bird hides and various species of wildlife and bog lands, Craigavon Golf & Ski Centre, & The M1 Motorway Network for all your commuting needs

We urge an internal inspection at your earliest convenience.

For more information call Kingham on 028 3834 8383 or email heretohelp@kinghamproperty.com