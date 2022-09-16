Property of the Week: 14 Ashgrove Drive, Lurgan

Hannath are delighted to welcome to the market this stunning detached family home.

Well presented throughout this property consists of a spacious living room with feature fireplace, lounge/ play room, kitchen with an array of high and low level units, dining room, utility, downstairs W.C, three well pro-portioned bedrooms on the first floor, a modern four piece bathroom suite, modular garage currently used as an office space and a large fully enclosed rear garden.

Located in the highly sought after development of Ashgrove Drive just off the Castor Bay Road this home is ideally located for local amenities such as schools, shops, bars & restaurants, local parks and ease of access to the M1 Motorway. Viewings come highly recommended.

Entrance Hall 3' 10'' x 8' 7'' (1.18m x 2.62m)

Enter via wooden front door. Tile flooring. Staircase leading to first floor. Double panel radiator.

Living Room 12' 5'' x 17' 2'' (3.78m x 5.24m)

Wood flooring. Feature fireplace. Access to rear via double PVC doors. Double panel radiator.

Lounge/ Play room 11' 6'' x 9' 7'' (3.51m x 2.91m)

Wood flooring. Double panel radiator.

Kitchen 14' 10'' x 10' 10'' (4.53m x 3.31m)

Laminate flooring. Array of high and low level units. Integrated appliances. Double panel radiator.

Dining Room 10' 0'' x 14' 10'' (3.04m x 4.52m)

Laminate flooring. Access to rear via double PVC doors. Double panel radiator.

Utility Room 7' 3'' x 5' 6'' (2.22m x 1.67m)

Tile flooring. Single panel radiator.

W.C 2' 4'' x 5' 6'' (0.72m x 1.68m)

Tile flooring. Partially tiled walls. Toilet & wash hand basin. Single panel radiator.

Office (Modular Garage) 10' 11'' x 12' 8'' (3.33m x 3.86m)

Entrance via double PVC doors. Laminate wood flooring.

Utility Room (Modular Garage) 11' 0'' x 6' 2'' (3.35m x 1.88m)

Laminate wood flooring. Plumbed for washing machine. Toilet & wash hand basin.

Landing 9' 7'' x 7' 3'' (2.93m x 2.21m)

Carpet flooring.

Bedroom 1 12' 4'' x 7' 11'' (3.76m x 2.42m)

Laminate wood flooring. Double integrated wardrobe. Single panel radiator. Access to loft.

Bedroom 2 11' 5'' x 7' 2'' (3.49m x 2.18m)

Laminate wood flooring. Double integrated wardrobe. Single panel radiator.

Bedroom 3 9' 1'' x 8' 10'' (2.76m x 2.69m)

Laminate wood flooring. Single panel radiator.

Bathroom 8' 2'' x 6' 9'' (2.49m x 2.05m)

Tile flooring. Fully tiled walls. Four piece bathroom suite. Heated towel rail.

