Property of the Week: 6 Bann Close, Derrytrasna

6 Bann Close, Derrytrasna - Asking price: £157,500

Kingham Property Specialists are delighted to present for sale this stunning three-bedroom semi-detached chalet bungalow located in the delightful village of Derrytrasna, Lurgan.

Number 6 has been styled and loved by the current owner and is just perfect for any first-time buyers or indeed any growing family situated in this safe family rural development.

The accommodation consists of:

This charming kitchen with a rustic hand painted finish and dining room which has a unique French farmhouse feel to it. It is fully fitted out with this Belfast sink, range style cooker and offers plenty of room for family dining. It is open plan into a snug area with a stand-alone multi burner stove, perfect for entertaining and everyday family living.

There is also a bright and airy family lounge with marble surround open fire. The third ground floor bedroom can double as a playroom or office and this stunning three-piece bathroom suite completes this ground floor.

There are two generous bedrooms on the first floor and this floor also benefits from this separate shower room.

This family home offers beautifully low maintenance front and rear gardens with plenty of car parking and an aluminium garage.

It is exceedingly rare for anything to come onto the open market for sale in this quiet cul-de-sac and this superb home will not disappoint.

This glorious setting is sure to win the hearts of those who love the countryside but who need easy commuting. Contact our office today to arrange your viewing. It is expected to generate a lot of interest due to the popularity of this area and lack of properties for sale in the vicinity.

Although it benefits from this peaceful setting, the property also enjoys ease of access to a broad range of amenities and local schools and attractions, including the nature reserve at Oxford Island, which is famed for its peaceful nature trails, bird hides and various species of wildlife and bog lands; Craigavon Golf & Ski Centre, and the M1 motorway.