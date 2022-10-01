Property of the Week: 217 Beldevere Manor, Lurgan

Kingham Property Specialists are thrilled to present and new to the market, 217 Belvedere Manor, Lurgan.

Perfectly placed, this unique detached property enjoys a truly delightful setting on this impressive large corner site in the Belvedere development, just off the prestigious Kilmore Road area of Lurgan within proximity to Lurgan golf course.

The heart of this home is undoubtedly the kitchen and dining room with patio doors opening into this stunning rear garden. These high-quality kitchen units with sleek worktops are perfect for family living, and what kitchen would be complete without an integrated hob and oven & fridge freezer. The family room offers a more relaxed feeling with open fire and additional area that is perfect for a home office.

This owner’s bedroom offers a luxurious en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes. A further three generous double bedrooms & family bathroom complete the first floor.

Externally the front garden is open plan mature lawn with tarmac driveway. To the rear this impressive, larger than normal south facing garden captures the sun all day long, making it perfect for entertaining and children at play.

Number 217 enjoys ease of access to a broad range of amenities and attractions including the Lurgan Golf Course, Lurgan Park, local schools and the M1 Motorway Network.

This is a home to fall in love with - it is different, and it is beautiful, matching its quality inside is its fantastic gardens outside. It is all that you could ever want from a home and a little more.

Contact Kingham to arrange your viewing today.