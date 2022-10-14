Property of the Week: 1 Antrim Close, Lurgan

For sale: £199,950

Kingham Property Specialists are thrilled to present 1 Antrim Close to the open market for sale.

This attractive four-bedroom detached family home takes pride of place and is perfectly positioned within this pocket-sized cul-de-sac of only five similar styled homes.

Situated on this private mature corner site, it is well-presented throughout this spacious and sunny property, which stretches to 1600sqft and needs to be seen to fully appreciate all it has to offer.

You can tell as soon as you walk inside this home, it has been much loved and cared for and is every inch is flooded with light, giving you a feeling calmness and contentment the moment you walk through the front door.

Internally offering the perfect adaptable accommodation for any growing family and consists briefly of:

Ground floor

Hallway

Family lounge with open fire,

Kitchen and dining area

Snug, perfect for home office or children toy room.

Ground floor shower room

Utility room

First Floor

Three generous double bedrooms

One single bedroom

Family bathroom

This property benefits from white Pvc double glazed windows and OFCH and attached garage.

The surrounding private gardens are picture perfect, landscaped throughout with some mature trees and shrubbery to the rear with lawn front, back and side gardens.

This unique home is tucked away just off the popular Antrim Road area of Lurgan, occupying an enviable position in this delightful tree-lined road sitting on the edge of Lurgan Park and within walking distance to Lurgan Golf Club with the famous Bunker 47 restaurant, Tannaghmore Primary School & the new St. Ronan’s Grammar School building.

Rarely do properties come onto the market in this sought-after area for sale, do not miss out.