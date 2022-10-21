Property of the Week: 216 Belvedere Manor, Lurgan

216 Belvedere Manor, Lurgan - asking price £147,500

This striking red brick family home offers an excellent contemporary finish throughout and is sitting on this sun-filled spacious corner site.

This luxurious 3-bedroom semi-detached property offers a welcoming charm and homely ambiences which envelopes you as soon as you approach with spacious well-planned accommodation consisting of:

Bright open hallway

Spacious fully fitted shaker style kitchen & dining area.

Family lounge with open fire.

Downstairs WC

White 3-piece family bathroom.

Master bedroom with ensuite, another 2 spacious bedrooms.

This home is suited to those that love the outdoors with a wealth of room for children to play and entertaining. These fully enclosed lawn gardens to the rear and open lawn front garden and tarmac driveway to the front will spoil you rotten.

On today’s market, quality homes of this location, size & calibre are becoming a scarce commodity, this exceptional property will appeal to the most discerning of purchasers.

Although benefiting from this peaceful location the property also enjoys ease of access to a broad range of amenities and attractions including Lurgan Castle, Lurgan Park and Lurgan’s Golf course all a short distance away.

Early viewing is a must to appreciate this home.