Property of the Week: 11 Weavers Lane, Waringstown

For sale: £249,950

Welcome to 11 Weavers Lane, Kingham Property Services' latest prestigious property on the market for sale.

Perfectly placed, this detached property is in a class of its own, extending to approx. 1900sq ft across both floors of a rich red brick exterior. If you are lucky enough to get to view this home, you will see that the highest of quality materials have been used throughout.

The property enjoys a truly delightful setting tucked into this highly sought-after development in the village of Waringstown, located within walking distance to the local primary school and shops.

Offering a wealth of generous accommodation spread across two floors the adaptable layout is as follows:

Family lounge, this main room boasts a solid wooden flooring with open fire.

The heart of this home is undoubtedly the generous family kitchen & dining area which is just filled with light. This kitchen offers an abundance of high and low-level solid units with the integrated dishwasher & tall larder fridge and breakfast bar. It opens into the delightful sunroom to the rear of the ground floor which offers a large wood burning stove.

The ground floor also offers separate utility room with the same high-quality units and that match the kitchen and a separate ground floor Wc.

On the first floor you will find the 4 generous bedrooms, owners’ bedroom with en-suite with a walk-in electric shower unit. The luxury family bathroom with jacuzzi corner bath and walk in shower enclosure with mains power shower and vanity sink unit complete this property.

Externally this stunning site offers fully enclosed gardens with this exceptional red brick wall and mature shrubbery to the front. To the rear the long tarmac driveway offers parking for multi cars and leads you to the fully enclosed, private rear garden.



The attached garage is perfect for any additional storage with plenty of room for parking your car.

An impressive private south facing rear garden captures the sun all day long, perfect for entertaining and children at play with lawn and patio areas.

This property offers the best of both worlds - ideally situated in a peaceful setting a short distance from neighbouring towns of Lurgan and Banbridge easily accessible with good transport links.

For those discerning purchasers seeking a quality residence, in a very convenient setting, this is one to be viewed and not to be missed.