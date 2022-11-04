Property of the Week: 37 Linen Fields, Lurgan

For sale: £249,950

Kingham Property Specialists are ecstatic to offer for sale 37 Linen Fields, Lurgan.

This recently built, fabulous red brick family home had an amazing standing of finish provided originally by the builders and has been even further upgraded by the current owners to the highest specification inside and out.

It is just crying out for a growing family to move in and love it.

This forever home is boasting an abundance of space spreading to over 1800 sq ft with large ceiling heights and is just flooded with sunlight.

Located within the highly popular Linen Fields development just off the Tandragee Road, this recently constructed semi-detached property enjoys an enviable position in this delightful development.

Accommodation consisting of:

Hallway

Lounge - featuring double aspect windows. Multi burner stove

Kitchen and dining area, range cooker, American fridge freezer & integrated dishwasher.

Ground floor WC

Utility room

Master bedroom & en-suite, double shower.

Three further well-proportioned bedrooms.

White four-piece family bathroom with a stand-alone bath.

Externally you will find a generous tarmac driveway suitable for two or more cars. Open plan well maintained lawn garden to the front and to the rear is a fully enclosed garden with lawn & patio area perfect for children at play & entertaining.

Notable features

Full alarm system

Recessed lighting throughout

Still under builder's 10-year warranty

Gas central heating

uPVC double glazed windows & composite front door.

Centrally situated with superb leisure facilities, educational facilities, water sports activities offered at Craigavon balancing lakes all on its doorstep and excellent shopping facilities at the superb Rushmere Shopping Centre, Northern Ireland's premier shopping destination.

This property must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

This is a home to fall in love with, offering high quality inside & fantastic gardens outside. It is all that you could ever want from a home and a little more.

To arrange your viewing contact Kingham Property Specialists office on 02838348383.

Viewing appointment only!

GENERAL NOTABLE FEATURES

Within walking distance to local schools and town centre

Gas heating

White PVC double glazed windows