Property of the Week: 4C Brankins Island Road, Aghalee

Kingham Property Specialists are excited to present for sale Number 4c Brankins Island Road, Aghalee, their latest prestigious property to come onto the open market.

This stunning detached story and half dwelling is a prime example of well thought out designed family home & comes with a lot extra!

Boasting 2800 sq ft of internal space while still offering a country cottage charm throughout, this property needs to be seen to fully appreciate every inch, inside and out.

This generous accommodation flows as follows:

All the rooms are well proportioned throughout which, in combination with excellent ceiling heights, has numerous well positioned windows maximising natural light.

The heart of this family home is styled around the open plan kitchen which incorporates the dining room and family room, all with views over the surrounding countryside. It has the added benefit of a second separate family lounge. To the ground floor you will also find a fourth bedroom and WC.

The property is further enhanced with three well-proportioned bedrooms on the first floor and master with en-suite and walk in dressing room luxurious four-piece family bathroom suite.

The rear elevation of the property overlooks the picturesque green fields of the surrounding countryside and shows off the full 2.5 acres that this property offers.

The gardens are an absolute delight awash with vibrant colours with an array of mature trees and shrubs and offers a great deal of tranquillity and seclusion. To the rear of the house is a lawn overlooking surrounding green fields, clearly designed with children playing in mind.

A double detached garage with a stable and small paddock to the rear fit into these landscaped gardens perfectly. This home also comes with a total of 2.5 acres of land to the rear. Front and rear gardens are fully enclosed and offer the perfect place to entertain and for children to play.

Located in this rural location in the village of Aghalee, a stone’s throw away from the Gate Inn, this home will suit those who commute with the A26/Airport Road and the M1 motorway at Moira both minutes away by car. Moira Station is also nearby with Belfast City Centre only 19 minutes away by train. It is also convenient to local schools with school bus routes on both the Lurgan and Soldierstown Road.

GENERAL NOTABLE FEATURES

Striking design internally and externally

Approximately 2800 square feet

2.5 Acres of surrounding land.

Fully enclosed stable and small paddock to the rear.

Country cottage open plan living kitchen & dining area.

Three double bedrooms with built in wardrobes and television points

Master bedroom (fourth bedroom) with large walk-in dressing room and en-suite

Owned solar panels that generate an income.

Properties of this style and calibre are few to find, contact Kingham Property Services' office to arrange your viewing.