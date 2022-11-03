Stockdale included in Ireland 'A' side to face All Blacks

Lurgan’s Jacob Stockdale has been named in the Ireland ‘A’ starting XV to face the All Blacks on Friday.

The game, at the RDS in Dublin, will see the Ulster win start in an Ireland jersey for the first time in 15 months.

He hasn’t appeared for Andy Farrell’s side since featuring against Japan in 2021 due to an ankle injury.

"We all know Jacob has been out injured for quite some time, and there are a few lads that staked a place pretty well over the last 12 months but Jacob coming back at the start of the season has shown a lot of hunger in my eyes," said Ireland head coach Farrell.

"I know he's not played for a couple of weeks, but his hunger at the start of the season, how he attacked the season shows me the fight and the want to get his spot back.

"So he gets the opportunity to show us how he's going to push forward with the rest of the season."

The game comes ahead of Ireland’s first Autumn Test fixture against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.