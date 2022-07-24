SuperCup NI tournament set to get underway

This year's SuperCup NI tournament is set to kick-off tomorrow with Glenavon competing in the Minor and Youth sections of the competition.

Eyes will also be on County Armagh who take centre stage in the Junior and Premier sections over the next five days.

Your Lurgan will keep you up-to-date with all the fixtures and results, with a low down on each of the four squads and their fixtures.

GLENAVON MINOR SECTION SQUAD

Matthew Pollock

Eric Thompson

Joel Hawthorne

Carter Chapman

Archie Ferguson

Harry Gough

Sam Green

Rhys Swords

Harry Dubourdieu

Bailey Magee

Luke McAvoy

Ollie Whyte

Charlie Taylor

Adam McGerrigan

Zack O'Hara

Taylor Hamilton

Fixtures:

Monday 25th July - Glenavon vs Surf Select - 11:30am - Parker Avenue, Portrush

Tuesday 26th July - Glenavon vs Home Farm - 12pm - Coleraine Showgrounds

Wednesday 27th July - Glenavon vs Ballymoney United - Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

GLENAVON YOUTH SECTION SQUAD

Lucas Fry

Josh Robinson

Ryan Niblock

Reiss Neill

Harrison Crooks

Ben Wilson

Matty Allen

Ollie Lightbody

Charlie Gault

Luke McGerrigan

Josh Martin

Jake McConville

Conor Kelly

Billy Nelly

Christopher Atherington

Calum Cope

Fixtures:

Monday 25th July - Glenavon vs Ballinamallard - 11am - Coleraine Showgrounds

Tuesday 26th July - Glenavon vs IDA Bermuda - 3pm - Anderson Park, Coleraine

Wednesday 27th July - Glenavon vs Dungannon Swifts - 2:30pm - Castlerock

COUNTY ARMAGH JUNIOR SQUAD

1: Joshua Gracey

2: Kyle Watterson

3: Bobby Harvey

4: Ollie Crowe

5: Jack McKee

6: Lewis Smyth

7: Lukas Moles

8: Sam Anderson

9: Cohen Henderson

10: Lee Marsden

11: Jon Graham

12: Elijah Weathered

14: Ryan Donnelly

15: Ronan McAlinden

16: Matty Hughes

17: Noah McCann

18: Daire Kelly

19: Sean McConaghy

Fixtures:

Monday 25th July - County Armagh vs Co. Down - 3pm - The Warren, Portstewart

Tuesday 26th July - County Armagh vs Rangers - 7pm - Scroggy Road, Limavady

Wednesday 27th July - County Armagh vs San Francisco Glens - 5:30pm - Castlerock

COUNTY ARMAGH PREMIER SQUAD

1: Timmy Martin

2: Callum Bradley

3: Aaron Potts

4: Tommy Smyth

5: Ben Harvey

6: Odhran Skelton

7: Shea Kearney

8: Adhamh Towe

9: Igor Rutkowski

10: Tomas Galvin

11: Zach Cowan

12: Jude O'Hara

14: Sean McCaul

15: Ashley Beckett

16: Lochlainn Crawford

17: Jonny McCullough

18: Alex Henning

19: Tomas Sustek

Fixtures:

Monday 25th July - County Armagh vs Co. Down - 6pm - Seahaven, Portstewart

Tuesday 26th July - County Armagh vs Strikers North - 6pm - Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

Wednesday 27th July - County Armagh vs Co Fermanagh - 5:30pm - Clough