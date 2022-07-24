SuperCup NI tournament set to get underway

Five penalty points for failing to remain
The SuperCup NI tournament starts tomorrow.
This year's SuperCup NI tournament is set to kick-off tomorrow with Glenavon competing in the Minor and Youth sections of the competition.
Eyes will also be on County Armagh who take centre stage in the Junior and Premier sections over the next five days.
Your Lurgan will keep you up-to-date with all the fixtures and results, with a low down on each of the four squads and their fixtures.
GLENAVON MINOR SECTION SQUAD
Matthew Pollock
Eric Thompson
Joel Hawthorne
Carter Chapman
Archie Ferguson
Harry Gough
Sam Green
Rhys Swords
Harry Dubourdieu
Bailey Magee
Luke McAvoy
Ollie Whyte
Charlie Taylor
Adam McGerrigan
Zack O'Hara
Taylor Hamilton
Fixtures:
Monday 25th July - Glenavon vs Surf Select - 11:30am - Parker Avenue, Portrush
Tuesday 26th July - Glenavon vs Home Farm - 12pm - Coleraine Showgrounds
Wednesday 27th July - Glenavon vs Ballymoney United - Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
GLENAVON YOUTH SECTION SQUAD
Lucas Fry
Josh Robinson
Ryan Niblock
Reiss Neill
Harrison Crooks
Ben Wilson
Matty Allen
Ollie Lightbody
Charlie Gault
Luke McGerrigan
Josh Martin
Jake McConville
Conor Kelly
Billy Nelly
Christopher Atherington
Calum Cope
Fixtures:
Monday 25th July - Glenavon vs Ballinamallard - 11am - Coleraine Showgrounds
Tuesday 26th July - Glenavon vs IDA Bermuda - 3pm - Anderson Park, Coleraine
Wednesday 27th July - Glenavon vs Dungannon Swifts - 2:30pm - Castlerock
COUNTY ARMAGH JUNIOR SQUAD
1: Joshua Gracey
2: Kyle Watterson
3: Bobby Harvey
4: Ollie Crowe
5: Jack McKee
6: Lewis Smyth
7: Lukas Moles
8: Sam Anderson
9: Cohen Henderson
10: Lee Marsden
11: Jon Graham
12: Elijah Weathered
14: Ryan Donnelly
15: Ronan McAlinden
16: Matty Hughes
17: Noah McCann
18: Daire Kelly
19: Sean McConaghy
Fixtures:
Monday 25th July - County Armagh vs Co. Down - 3pm - The Warren, Portstewart
Tuesday 26th July - County Armagh vs Rangers - 7pm - Scroggy Road, Limavady
Wednesday 27th July - County Armagh vs San Francisco Glens - 5:30pm - Castlerock
COUNTY ARMAGH PREMIER SQUAD
1: Timmy Martin
2: Callum Bradley
3: Aaron Potts
4: Tommy Smyth
5: Ben Harvey
6: Odhran Skelton
7: Shea Kearney
8: Adhamh Towe
9: Igor Rutkowski
10: Tomas Galvin
11: Zach Cowan
12: Jude O'Hara
14: Sean McCaul
15: Ashley Beckett
16: Lochlainn Crawford
17: Jonny McCullough
18: Alex Henning
19: Tomas Sustek
Fixtures:
Monday 25th July - County Armagh vs Co. Down - 6pm - Seahaven, Portstewart
Tuesday 26th July - County Armagh vs Strikers North - 6pm - Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
Wednesday 27th July - County Armagh vs Co Fermanagh - 5:30pm - Clough