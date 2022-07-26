Glenavon's Scannell on the scoresheet but NI lose to United

Sponsors all set for Armoy Road Races
Conor Scannell in action for Northern Ireland U18s against Manchester United U18s at SuperCupNI.
Glenavon’s Conor Scannell found the net for Northern Ireland’s U18s during the first of two elite challenge games against Manchester United U18s to be held at SuperCupNI.
However, despite going into a 2-0 lead before the break, the home team could not hold on and ended up losing 3-2 to the Red Devils.
Scannell broke the deadlock at the Coleraine Showgrounds with just five minutes on the clock, hitting a rasper of a shot from 25 yards past Tom Myles which bounced just in front of the goalkeeper. Glenavon fans will be hoping to see more of that from the forward this season.
Accrington Stanley’s Lewis Trickett slotted home NI’s second, feeding off a pass from Portadown’s Sam Glenfield before applying a cool finish.
Ethan Williams pulled a goal back for United three minutes after the break following some good play from Dan Gore, and the teams were level on 68 minutes when a corner kick was pulled back to Jack Kingdon to tap home.
With eight minutes left to go James Scanlon took advantage of some poor defending to cross for Ethan Ennis to tap home.
After plenty of goals, drama and excitement on day one, the SuperCup NI tournament returns today and here is all the information you need for your latest football fix.
MINOR SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
A 11:00 Ballymena United v Dundalk SL The Heights, Coleraine
C 11:00 Coleraine v Larne Ahoghill
A 11:00 Cliftonville v Ballinamallard Castlerock
D 11:30 Dungannon United Youth v Leicester City Clough
B 12:00 Glenavon v Home Farm Coleraine Showgrounds
C 13:00 Linfield v Finn Harps Parker Avenue, Portrush
B 14:00 Ballymoney United v Surf Select Kells
E 14:00 Glentoran v Stella Marris Clough
D 15:00 Loughgall v Belvedere Coleraine Showgrounds
E 15:00 Greenisland v Portadown Scroggy Road, Limavady
YOUTH SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
B 12:00 Castle Juniors v Ballymena United Anderson Park, Coleraine
B 14:00 Glentoran v Surf Select Castlerock
C 14:00 Dungannon Swifts v Ballinamallard The Warren, Portstewart
D 14:00 Linfield v Newcastle City Ahoghill
A 14:30 Greenisland v Charlton Athletic The Heights, Coleraine
C 15:00 Glenavon v IDA Bermuda Anderson Park, Coleraine
D 15:00 Coleraine v Portadown Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
A 17:00 Crusaders v Loughgall The Heights, Coleraine
JUNIOR SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
15:00 Surf Select v Co Antrim Broughshane
16:00 IDA Bermuda v MK Dons Parker Avenue, Portrush
17:00 Co Londonderry v Co Tyrone The Warren, Portstewart
17:00 Leeds United v San Francisco Glens Anderson Park, Coleraine
18:00 Co Down v Atlante FC Castlerock
19:00 Co Armagh v Rangers Scroggy Road, Limavady
19:00 Manchester United v Co Fermanagh Coleraine Showgrounds
PREMIER SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
17:00 Club Puebla v Plymouth Argyle Greenisland
17:00 IDA Bermuda v San Francisco Glens Ahoghill
17:00 Vendee v Co Down Inver Park, Larne
18:00 Co Antrim v Hartley Wintney Kells
18:00 Co Armagh v Strikers North Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
18:00 Ipswich Town v Co Fermanagh Broughshane
19:00 Co Londonderry v Co Tyrone Seahaven, Portstewart
GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT
TIME GAME VENUE
13:30 Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland Mossley Park, Newtownabbey
14:00 Surf Select v Rangers Allen Park, Antrim
16:00 Northeast Rush v Ottawa City Mossley Park, Newtownabbey