Glenavon's Scannell on the scoresheet but NI lose to United

Glenavon’s Conor Scannell found the net for Northern Ireland’s U18s during the first of two elite challenge games against Manchester United U18s to be held at SuperCupNI.

However, despite going into a 2-0 lead before the break, the home team could not hold on and ended up losing 3-2 to the Red Devils.

Scannell broke the deadlock at the Coleraine Showgrounds with just five minutes on the clock, hitting a rasper of a shot from 25 yards past Tom Myles which bounced just in front of the goalkeeper. Glenavon fans will be hoping to see more of that from the forward this season.

Accrington Stanley’s Lewis Trickett slotted home NI’s second, feeding off a pass from Portadown’s Sam Glenfield before applying a cool finish.

Ethan Williams pulled a goal back for United three minutes after the break following some good play from Dan Gore, and the teams were level on 68 minutes when a corner kick was pulled back to Jack Kingdon to tap home.

With eight minutes left to go James Scanlon took advantage of some poor defending to cross for Ethan Ennis to tap home.

After plenty of goals, drama and excitement on day one, the SuperCup NI tournament returns today and here is all the information you need for your latest football fix.

MINOR SECTION

GROUP TIME GAME VENUE

A 11:00 Ballymena United v Dundalk SL The Heights, Coleraine

C 11:00 Coleraine v Larne Ahoghill

A 11:00 Cliftonville v Ballinamallard Castlerock

D 11:30 Dungannon United Youth v Leicester City Clough

B 12:00 Glenavon v Home Farm Coleraine Showgrounds

C 13:00 Linfield v Finn Harps Parker Avenue, Portrush

B 14:00 Ballymoney United v Surf Select Kells

E 14:00 Glentoran v Stella Marris Clough

D 15:00 Loughgall v Belvedere Coleraine Showgrounds

E 15:00 Greenisland v Portadown Scroggy Road, Limavady

YOUTH SECTION

GROUP TIME GAME VENUE

B 12:00 Castle Juniors v Ballymena United Anderson Park, Coleraine

B 14:00 Glentoran v Surf Select Castlerock

C 14:00 Dungannon Swifts v Ballinamallard The Warren, Portstewart

D 14:00 Linfield v Newcastle City Ahoghill

A 14:30 Greenisland v Charlton Athletic The Heights, Coleraine

C 15:00 Glenavon v IDA Bermuda Anderson Park, Coleraine

D 15:00 Coleraine v Portadown Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

A 17:00 Crusaders v Loughgall The Heights, Coleraine

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME GAME VENUE

15:00 Surf Select v Co Antrim Broughshane

16:00 IDA Bermuda v MK Dons Parker Avenue, Portrush

17:00 Co Londonderry v Co Tyrone The Warren, Portstewart

17:00 Leeds United v San Francisco Glens Anderson Park, Coleraine

18:00 Co Down v Atlante FC Castlerock

19:00 Co Armagh v Rangers Scroggy Road, Limavady

19:00 Manchester United v Co Fermanagh Coleraine Showgrounds

PREMIER SECTION

TIME GAME VENUE

17:00 Club Puebla v Plymouth Argyle Greenisland

17:00 IDA Bermuda v San Francisco Glens Ahoghill

17:00 Vendee v Co Down Inver Park, Larne

18:00 Co Antrim v Hartley Wintney Kells

18:00 Co Armagh v Strikers North Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

18:00 Ipswich Town v Co Fermanagh Broughshane

19:00 Co Londonderry v Co Tyrone Seahaven, Portstewart

GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME GAME VENUE

13:30 Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

14:00 Surf Select v Rangers Allen Park, Antrim

16:00 Northeast Rush v Ottawa City Mossley Park, Newtownabbey