SuperCup NI: Day Two Results

Youth section match between Glentoran and Surf Select at Castlerock. Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

The good weather certainly helped today's entertainment as there were plenty of goals throughout the SuperCup NI tournament.

Here is a full round-up of all the results.

MINOR SECTION

GROUP  TIME     GAME    VENUE

A             11:00     Ballymena United 2-3 Dundalk SL               The Heights, Coleraine

C             11:00     Coleraine 1-2 Larne         Ahoghill

A             11:00     Cliftonville 2-0 Ballinamallard       Castlerock

D            11:30     Dungannon United Youth 1-4 Leicester City            Clough

B             12:00     Glenavon 1-2 Home Farm              Coleraine Showgrounds

C             13:00     Linfield 2-2 Finn Harps     Parker Avenue, Portrush

B             14:00     Ballymoney United 1-6 Surf Select             Kells

E             14:00     Glentoran 5-0 Stella Marris           Clough

D            15:00     Loughgall 0-6 Belvedere               Coleraine Showgrounds

E             15:00     Greenisland 5-0 Portadown          Scroggy Road, Limavady

YOUTH SECTION

GROUP  TIME     GAME    VENUE

B             12:00     Castle Juniors 4-2 Ballymena United          Anderson Park, Coleraine

B             14:00     Glentoran 2-2 Surf Select               Castlerock

C             14:00     Dungannon Swifts 8-0 Ballinamallard        The Warren, Portstewart

D            14:00     Linfield 1-0 Newcastle City            Ahoghill

A             14:30     Greenisland 1-3 Charlton Athletic               The Heights, Coleraine

C             15:00     Glenavon 3-0 IDA Bermuda           Anderson Park, Coleraine

D            15:00     Coleraine 0-1 Portadown              Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

A             17:00     Crusaders 2-0 Loughgall The Heights, Coleraine

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME      GAME    VENUE

15:00     Surf Select 0-2 Co Antrim               Broughshane

16:00     IDA Bermuda 0-5 MK Dons            Parker Avenue, Portrush

17:00     Co Londonderry 0-1 Co Tyrone    The Warren, Portstewart

17:00     Leeds United 2-0 San Francisco Glens        Anderson Park, Coleraine

18:00     Co Down 5-0 Atlante FC  Castlerock

19:00     Co Armagh 0-4 Rangers  Scroggy Road, Limavady

19:00     Manchester United 1-0 Co Fermanagh      Coleraine Showgrounds

PREMIER SECTION

TIME      GAME    VENUE

17:00     Club Puebla 4-0 Plymouth Argyle Greenisland

17:00     IDA Bermuda 2-1 San Francisco Glens       Ahoghill

17:00     Vendee 0-1 Co Down       Inver Park, Larne

18:00     Co Antrim 4-1 Hartley Wintney    Kells

18:00     Co Armagh 4-0 Strikers North       Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

18:00     Ipswich Town 1-1 Co Fermanagh Broughshane

19:00     Co Londonderry 1-0 Co Tyrone    Seahaven, Portstewart

GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME      GAME    VENUE

13:30     Northern Ireland 1-1 Republic of Ireland  Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

14:00     Surf Select 4-2 Rangers   Allen Park, Antrim

16:00     Northeast Rush 3-0 Ottawa City  Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

info@yourlurgan.com