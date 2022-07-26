SuperCup NI: Day Two Results

Youth section match between Glentoran and Surf Select at Castlerock. Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
The good weather certainly helped today's entertainment as there were plenty of goals throughout the SuperCup NI tournament.
Here is a full round-up of all the results.
MINOR SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
A 11:00 Ballymena United 2-3 Dundalk SL The Heights, Coleraine
C 11:00 Coleraine 1-2 Larne Ahoghill
A 11:00 Cliftonville 2-0 Ballinamallard Castlerock
D 11:30 Dungannon United Youth 1-4 Leicester City Clough
B 12:00 Glenavon 1-2 Home Farm Coleraine Showgrounds
C 13:00 Linfield 2-2 Finn Harps Parker Avenue, Portrush
B 14:00 Ballymoney United 1-6 Surf Select Kells
E 14:00 Glentoran 5-0 Stella Marris Clough
D 15:00 Loughgall 0-6 Belvedere Coleraine Showgrounds
E 15:00 Greenisland 5-0 Portadown Scroggy Road, Limavady
YOUTH SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
B 12:00 Castle Juniors 4-2 Ballymena United Anderson Park, Coleraine
B 14:00 Glentoran 2-2 Surf Select Castlerock
C 14:00 Dungannon Swifts 8-0 Ballinamallard The Warren, Portstewart
D 14:00 Linfield 1-0 Newcastle City Ahoghill
A 14:30 Greenisland 1-3 Charlton Athletic The Heights, Coleraine
C 15:00 Glenavon 3-0 IDA Bermuda Anderson Park, Coleraine
D 15:00 Coleraine 0-1 Portadown Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
A 17:00 Crusaders 2-0 Loughgall The Heights, Coleraine
JUNIOR SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
15:00 Surf Select 0-2 Co Antrim Broughshane
16:00 IDA Bermuda 0-5 MK Dons Parker Avenue, Portrush
17:00 Co Londonderry 0-1 Co Tyrone The Warren, Portstewart
17:00 Leeds United 2-0 San Francisco Glens Anderson Park, Coleraine
18:00 Co Down 5-0 Atlante FC Castlerock
19:00 Co Armagh 0-4 Rangers Scroggy Road, Limavady
19:00 Manchester United 1-0 Co Fermanagh Coleraine Showgrounds
PREMIER SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
17:00 Club Puebla 4-0 Plymouth Argyle Greenisland
17:00 IDA Bermuda 2-1 San Francisco Glens Ahoghill
17:00 Vendee 0-1 Co Down Inver Park, Larne
18:00 Co Antrim 4-1 Hartley Wintney Kells
18:00 Co Armagh 4-0 Strikers North Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
18:00 Ipswich Town 1-1 Co Fermanagh Broughshane
19:00 Co Londonderry 1-0 Co Tyrone Seahaven, Portstewart
GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT
TIME GAME VENUE
13:30 Northern Ireland 1-1 Republic of Ireland Mossley Park, Newtownabbey
14:00 Surf Select 4-2 Rangers Allen Park, Antrim
16:00 Northeast Rush 3-0 Ottawa City Mossley Park, Newtownabbey