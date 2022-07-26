SuperCup NI: Day Two Results

The good weather certainly helped today's entertainment as there were plenty of goals throughout the SuperCup NI tournament.

Here is a full round-up of all the results.

MINOR SECTION

GROUP TIME GAME VENUE

A 11:00 Ballymena United 2-3 Dundalk SL The Heights, Coleraine

C 11:00 Coleraine 1-2 Larne Ahoghill

A 11:00 Cliftonville 2-0 Ballinamallard Castlerock

D 11:30 Dungannon United Youth 1-4 Leicester City Clough

B 12:00 Glenavon 1-2 Home Farm Coleraine Showgrounds

C 13:00 Linfield 2-2 Finn Harps Parker Avenue, Portrush

B 14:00 Ballymoney United 1-6 Surf Select Kells

E 14:00 Glentoran 5-0 Stella Marris Clough

D 15:00 Loughgall 0-6 Belvedere Coleraine Showgrounds

E 15:00 Greenisland 5-0 Portadown Scroggy Road, Limavady

YOUTH SECTION

GROUP TIME GAME VENUE

B 12:00 Castle Juniors 4-2 Ballymena United Anderson Park, Coleraine

B 14:00 Glentoran 2-2 Surf Select Castlerock

C 14:00 Dungannon Swifts 8-0 Ballinamallard The Warren, Portstewart

D 14:00 Linfield 1-0 Newcastle City Ahoghill

A 14:30 Greenisland 1-3 Charlton Athletic The Heights, Coleraine

C 15:00 Glenavon 3-0 IDA Bermuda Anderson Park, Coleraine

D 15:00 Coleraine 0-1 Portadown Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

A 17:00 Crusaders 2-0 Loughgall The Heights, Coleraine

JUNIOR SECTION

TIME GAME VENUE

15:00 Surf Select 0-2 Co Antrim Broughshane

16:00 IDA Bermuda 0-5 MK Dons Parker Avenue, Portrush

17:00 Co Londonderry 0-1 Co Tyrone The Warren, Portstewart

17:00 Leeds United 2-0 San Francisco Glens Anderson Park, Coleraine

18:00 Co Down 5-0 Atlante FC Castlerock

19:00 Co Armagh 0-4 Rangers Scroggy Road, Limavady

19:00 Manchester United 1-0 Co Fermanagh Coleraine Showgrounds

PREMIER SECTION

TIME GAME VENUE

17:00 Club Puebla 4-0 Plymouth Argyle Greenisland

17:00 IDA Bermuda 2-1 San Francisco Glens Ahoghill

17:00 Vendee 0-1 Co Down Inver Park, Larne

18:00 Co Antrim 4-1 Hartley Wintney Kells

18:00 Co Armagh 4-0 Strikers North Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

18:00 Ipswich Town 1-1 Co Fermanagh Broughshane

19:00 Co Londonderry 1-0 Co Tyrone Seahaven, Portstewart

GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT

TIME GAME VENUE

13:30 Northern Ireland 1-1 Republic of Ireland Mossley Park, Newtownabbey

14:00 Surf Select 4-2 Rangers Allen Park, Antrim

16:00 Northeast Rush 3-0 Ottawa City Mossley Park, Newtownabbey