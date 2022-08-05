Youth Bowls Camp – a roaring success

Lurgan Bowling Club staged its 13th Youth Bowls Camp last week as part of its ongoing Club Development Programme which had to be suspended unfortunately in 2020 and 2021.

The Camp was an absolute success which was run for a two hour every morning from 10.30 from Tuesday to Friday with 11-13 young people in attendance each morning in glorious sunny conditions for excellent bowling.

They had varying experience with some trying bowls for the first time but getting the gist of it in no time at all and being encouraged by those who played in the indoor scene.

During the week the Leaders were able to identify some good promising prospects of which there were many and those who wish to continue their interest in the sport of bowls will be warmly welcomed back for more coaching when parental contact is made.

The Camp concluded last Friday with Mrs Irene Cunningham, Club President 2022 presenting certificates to all who had attended.

The Club’s thanks are due to the Camp Leaders who gave of their time and talents, and worked hard all week for the benefit of all the young people present. The Camp’s success was down to them. The Team was also indebted to those club members who either donated to lent small bowls for use during the week.

In addition to the Youth Camp bowling evenings have been staged with the Lurgan Youth Annex and the local YMCA with the hope that youth bowls will be pursued further as part of Club Development.