Lurgan 1 take the Section honours

Lurgan 1 35 (10) Banbridge 26 (0)

Veterans Team Lurgan 1 won NIVBL Zone B Section 4 in style by beating Banbridge by 9 shots on their home green. With one match left they are in an unassailable position at 14 points ahead of second place Portadown who have just one more match to play.

The match that turned out to be the Section decider was a close one all the way but thanks to Lurgan 2 snatching 4 points at Portadownthe chances of Lurgan 1 taking the honours on the day were much enhanced.

Harry Cosgrove’s rink was always in control and had a comfortable 16-8 win over Paul O’Keefe’s Banbridge four to ensure a home win.

It was tight run for Alan Briggs and his guys facing the seasoned Jim Hamilton’s four. Brigg’s rink was behind from the start and never looked like getting into the game buteventually turning defeat into victory and ‘cometh the hour cometh the man’ during the closing ends

Brigg’s inspired his rink to take 8 shots off the 16th to 17th ends to bring his team right back into the match and to be just 1 shot adrift going into the last end.

Briggs drove a magnificent bowl to take Banbridge’s lying bowl right out of the head and then drew a fourth for not only a match winner but what turned out to be the Section winner as well.

With one match to go with Lurgan 1 away to Dunbarton next Mondaythey have already won 7 out of their 8 matches in what has been a truly amazing and successful season for the Lurgan side.

Congratulations from President Irene and all at the Club to the victorious Lurgan 2 team on their excellent Section win.

Lurgan 2 take four at Portadown

Portadown 32.75 (6) Lurgan 2 26 (4)

Lurgan 2 were unfortunate to lose away to Portadown by just 6.75 shots but succeeded in gaining for 4 valuable Section 4 points to help Lurgan 1 in their pursuit of honours on the Lurgan green.

It was an extremely close finish for Sam McCombes’ rink who fought hard throughout; resulting in a 15-14.75 finish to claim four points from the match.

Eric McCartney’s home rink proved to be too strong on the day for Mike Parrand his men who lost 18-11.