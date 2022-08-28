Pundits look ahead to Armagh Championship

Reporter:

Sunday 28 August 2022

Your Lurgan's Eugene Creaney is joined by local GAA pundits to preview the upcoming Armagh Championship in Senior, Intermediate and Junior competitions.

He's joined by Tommy Campbell, manager of last year's champions Clann Eireann, Damien McCullough, Carrickcruppen, Mark Beattie, Clann Eireann, and Mark Austin, Clann NaGael.

The video/podcast has been made possible due to sponsorship from Optimise, Performance and Recovery, Unit 4, Care Industrial Estate, the Ashburn Hotel, William St, Scullion Stonemasonry, Lurgan and Sean Creaney, E Cigs R Us, 75 William St Lurgan.

Thank you to Declan Judge, Optimize Performance & Recovery for recording location.

