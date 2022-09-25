Lakers back on court

Craigavon Lakers' first meeting of the 22/23 Northern Ireland Wheelchair Basketball League got underway in Ards Blair Mayne Complex in Newtownards.

The Lakers faced two games - with the first one being against the Causeway Giants - it proved to be an all out thriller of a game.

The Giants took an early lead but during the third quarter the Lakers came back strong and managed to pull the points back and won the game Lakers 15 - Giants 14. It was nail biting right up to the final whistle.

This was the Lakers' first competitive league game in over two-and-a-half years so to get the win was absolutely fantastic especially against a team we have never beaten before.

Their second game was against the current league champions the Bangor Bulls and although they didn't get the win, the Lakers put up a good fight and learned a lot from that game.