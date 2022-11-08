Hamilton says his side have to play without fear

Glenavon will face a real test of their resolve tonight (Tuesday) when they meet league leaders Glentoran at Mourneview Park.

Mick McDermott’s side have not been beaten all season and have won all but one of their league games this season – and that was a 0-0 draw with second placed Larne on the opening day of the season.

They’ve only conceded twice this season and have only been outscored by two other teams in the league: Crusaders and, yep, you’ve guessed it… Glenavon.

Gary Hamilton has told his team to show no fear when the two teams take to the pitch.

“We’ll need character on Tuesday night. We’re playing a team which is top of the league and flying and full of confidence. They’re not conceding goals, they’re scoring plenty of goals,” Hamilton said after Saturday’s draw with Cliftonville.

“Mick and Windy have put together a really good side, even their bench as well. It’s high quality and I think that’s the best window with they’ve had.

“Wilson's come in and he’s an outstanding centre half. They’ve brought Singy in from us so they have more competition down the left hand side and in centre midfield. Danny Purkis is scoing big goals and he’s coming off the bench for them.

“It's gonna be a difficult game, there's no two ways about that and every team that has played them has found that out.

“We're going to be no different, but the boys have to take confidence and have to take belief and confidence from the comeback against Cliftonville and bring that into the game on Tuesday night.

“We can't have any fear – they have to go out and play. If they get beaten by the better side, then you get beaten by the better side, but go out, don’t hold back and give it everything you’ve got.”

On the injury front, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jack Malone are set to join Mark Haughey for a spell on the physio’s bench, however they will be boosted by the return of Danny Wallace from suspension.

“Fitzy has concussion. He is going to be out for ten days which is which is a blow and he’s going to miss some big games,” added Hamilton.

“But it is what it is and Josh Doyle came on and scored against Cliftonville, so Fitzy’s injury gives somebody else an opportunity.

“Because we’re playing Glentoran we might revert back to a 4-3-3. We’ll see.

“Jack Malone went off with a tight hamstring as well so, again, he's a doubt for Tuesday. I think Tuesday will come too soon for him.

“Hopefully he's caught it in time. I don't think it’s torn, he felt a wee strain on it so hopefully it isn't too bad. He’ll maybe miss this week and maybe be ok for next week. We'll not know that until the physio assesses him on Tuesday.”