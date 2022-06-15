Thanks: Gary O'Connor

The Father, Mother, Sisters, Brother and family circle of the late Gary O'Connor R.I.P, wish to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement.

Special thanks to all the kind neighbours of Belvedere Manor, also to all our relatives and friends, to those who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, floral tributes, called at the house, attended the funeral or helped in any way.

Special thanks to Canon Stevenson for his spiritual guidance and who celebrated the Requiem Mass, to the McKerr sisters and Ciaran Scullion for the beautiful singing and music, thank you to the emergency services and all who helped, to Jimmy Smyth his former school teacher for all his kindness.

Thanks to the staff of McKeagney's Chemist North Street for all their support to Gary, to Clann Eireann for their guard of honour.

Thanks also to Jack and Margaret McLearnon Funeral Directors who carried our the funeral arrangements in a dignified manner.

As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.

Gary's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 18th June 2022 at 6.00pm in St Peter's Church Lurgan.