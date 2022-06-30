Thanks: Mark McKinley

The family of the late Mark wish to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends who sympathized with them in their recent bereavement. Thanks to the PSNI, Fire & Rescue Service and Ambulance Service for their prompt help and support.

Thanks also to Pastor Paul Savage for conducting the Funeral Service and the ladies of Craigavon Baptist Church for providing refreshments.

Thanks to Malcomsons Funeral Service for the help and support given at such a difficult time.

Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.