Thanks John Patrick (Sean Snr) Lavery

We, the wife and sons of the late Sean Lavery, would like to express our sincere thanks to all who sympathised with, and supported us through, our recent bereavement. We especially want to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and the wider community who helped us during this difficult time. We were overwhelmed by the phone calls, messages, kind gestures and the many sympathy and mass cards. Thanks to those who lined the funeral route and to Lurgan Masters Swimming Club who provided a Guard of Honour.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Craigavon Area Hospital and the Doctors and staff of William Street Surgery. Thanks to Fr. Colum Wright who celebrated the Funeral Mass, and to Deacon Gerry Heaney who delivered the homily on Sean’s life and to the Sacristan Fionnuala as well as The Hanna Sisters for their beautiful music.

We appreciate the sensitive and professional manner in which McAlinden and Murtagh Funeral directors carried out their duties, and thank the gravediggers for preparing Sean's final resting place.

It is impossible to thank everyone individually so we trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere and heartfelt gratitude.

The Holy Sacrifice of Mass will be offered for your intentions.

Sean’s month's mind mass will be held in St Paul's Church, Lurgan, on Saturday 9th July at 7.00 pm.